Maritime school receives grant for expansion
The Duxbury Bay Maritime School has received $1 million from the state to help pay for $4 million in additions to its bayside campus.
The new construction includes a marine science center, which opened in the spring, and a rowing center that is scheduled to open by the end of 2019.
The nonprofit Duxbury Bay Maritime School started in 1997 with a mission to connect the community to Duxbury Bay through educational and recreational programs, according to executive director Ted Lawson.
He said the grant from the Seaport Economic Council is the first state funding the group has received. The school has raised $2.6 million so far in private donations and wants to get $5 million total to cover construction costs and an endowment to support the programs.
Lawson said about 800 students visited the new marine science center in the spring, and another 300 used it during the summer. The center has laboratory space, as well as two 150-gallon “touch tanks” — low-walled aquariums loaded with sea life from Duxbury Bay that students can handle.
The first floor of the new rowing center will provide storage for the school’s approximately 35 rowing shells. The second floor will have a fitness center, a room for rowing machines, and another room for indoor rowing tanks that can accommodate eight-person crews. Lawson said more than 600 people row out of the Duxbury facility.
