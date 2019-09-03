Natick Center to hold its first PorchFest

A portion of Natick Center will be filled with the sounds of music on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the first Natick Center PorchFest takes place.

Set for 2 to 6 p.m., the PorchFest is a grass-roots community festival in which bands and individual musicians play on the front porches and lawns of local homes in the Pond Street area of Natick Center. Attendees can enjoy the music for free, walking or bicycling among the different sites, all of which are offered by participating neighbors.

Intended to be an annual event starting this year, the PorchFest is coordinated by the Natick Center Cultural District and the town, with sponsorship from Avenu at Natick, a new active senior apartment complex in town. The Cultural District is an organization that works to bring greater vitality to the downtown.