Reading holds social to help create vibrant downtown

Reading is holding a community pizza and ice cream social on Sept. 18 to kick off an effort to get residents involved in a new downtown initiative.

With the help of a state grant, the town has hired a consultant to help create a more vibrant downtown. The consultant is working with the town’s Planning and Economic Development staff and a 35-member community working group.

As part of those efforts, the town is seeking to engage the public in identifying what type of downtown organization best fits Reading’s needs. The upcoming social, the first of those events, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center, 49 Pleasant St.