Reading holds social to help create vibrant downtown
Reading is holding a community pizza and ice cream social on Sept. 18 to kick off an effort to get residents involved in a new downtown initiative.
With the help of a state grant, the town has hired a consultant to help create a more vibrant downtown. The consultant is working with the town’s Planning and Economic Development staff and a 35-member community working group.
As part of those efforts, the town is seeking to engage the public in identifying what type of downtown organization best fits Reading’s needs. The upcoming social, the first of those events, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center, 49 Pleasant St.
In addition to enjoying free pizza and ice cream, participants will have a chance to provide input on the initiative to town staff, the consultant, and members of the working group.
The event is open to all, but those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Sept. 16 online at ice_cream_social.eventbrite.com, or by phone at 781- 942-6791.
The organizations encourage collaboration among downtown businesses, advocate for economic development initiatives, create and implement downtown branding and marketing strategies, write grant proposals, and fundraise, among other initiatives.
