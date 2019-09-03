Recovery center to stay put in Quincy

A recovery center in Quincy for people with substance abuse problems will remain in its current location on Quincy Avenue, according to the company managing the building.

Paul Mahoney of Hajjar Management Company said on Sept. 3 that he had reached an agreement for Bay State Community Service to stay in the space, at 77-85 Quincy Ave., and continue to operate the New Way Peer Recovery Center there.



Hajjar Management had planned to rent the space to a 285-seat, all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet restaurant. But the Quincy Zoning Board of Appeals killed the plan in mid-August when it rejected a request for a variance to allow less parking than required at the site.