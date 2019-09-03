Veterinary hospital celebrates new facility in Lawrence

With the nine-month project complete, all 105 employees were relocated to the Lawrence facility, according to hospital officials, who anticipate adding another 15 employees over time as new services are added.

In late June, the hospital relocated from its previous building on Route 125 in North Andover to a new 17,000-square-foot building it constructed on the long-idle Winthrop Avenue site.

The Bulger Veterinary Hospital is holding a ribbon cutting on Sept. 25 to celebrate the recent opening of its new facility on the redeveloped site of the former Showcase Cinema in Lawrence.

The 60-year-old hospital, owned by Ethos Veterinary Health — a nationwide chain of 14 animal hospitals — opted to relocate in order to offer new and expanded facilities. Its new location features five surgical suites, a larger emergency room, and 20 exam rooms — nearly twice as many as at its old building — along with a new CT scanner, and several waiting rooms, one of them dedicated to cats.

Services will continue to include primary care, around-the-clock emergency and critical care, surgery, cardiology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, acupuncture, and care for exotic animals.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand our business into the city of Lawrence and become part of the community,” Ames Prentiss, CEO of Ethos, said in a statement. “We are proud of our history of high quality veterinary care for pet owners in the Merrimack Valley and are enthusiastic for the future in our new home.”

The Sept. 25 ribbon cutting, open to the public, will be held at 11:30 a.m.

