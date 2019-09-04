Antique gowns, medical marijuana, and a retirement home for women

Reading Public Library is hosting a book event with author Susan Quinn on Sept. 24. Quinn will discuss her book “Eleanor and Hick: The Love Affair that Shaped a First Lady,” which looks at the close 30-year relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorena Hickok. The free program, sponsored by the Friends of Reading Public Library, will be held at 7 p.m. at 64 Middlesex Ave.

Image Theater in Lowell produces local and original plays and musicals by New England playwrights and composers. On Sept. 13 and 14 the theater will be producing Jimmy Tingle’s new show called “20/20 Vision.” Tingle is a nationally recognized comedian and political satirist. The show, starting at 8 p.m., will be held upstairs at The Old Court Pub, 26 Central St. Tickets at the door are $30. Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased at imagetheater.com or by calling 978-441-0102.

Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester recently identified two original Mariano Fortuny gowns within the museum’s collection. Fortuny was a well-known Spanish fashion designer in the late 19th century. Both garments date between the 1920s and 1930s. The gowns are available for public viewing at the museum Sept. 6 through 27. At an opening reception on Sept. 6 from 7 to 9:30 p.m, head archivist Alana Rooke will speak about the discovery and restoration efforts. The museum is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. For regular exhibit hours and more information visit hammondcastle.org.

The Sutton Home for Women in Peabody, a nonprofit retirement home for women, is holding an open house to celebrate being at its current location for 100 years. The open house will acknowledge individuals who started the mission of providing affordable housing for older women. It will take place on Sept. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 7 Sewall St. For more information, call the home at 978-531-0815.

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers is hosting an informative book discussion and signing with author Ezra Parzybok. His book, “Cannabis Consulting: Helping Patients, Parents, and Practitioners Understand Medical Marijuana,” will be the root of the discussion about marijuana. Parzybok will explore the benefits and pitfalls of cannabis use. Following the discussion is a question-and-answer session as well as a book signing. The event takes place Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at 15 Sylvan St. Please register at danverslibrary.org or call 978-774-0554.

Ruth’s House, a thrift store in Haverhill, is hosting a Hidden Gem Gala to raise $40,000 for its fall and winter giving programs. The programs have provided nearly 3,000 individuals with basic necessities such as socks, coats, and pajamas. There will be live music, raffle baskets, food, and a silent auction at the event. The gala takes place Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 p.m., at 58 Brickett Lane. Individual event tickets cost $50. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit ruthsthriftshop.com/gala.

