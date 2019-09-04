Brookline surveys public for community roadmap

Brookline is asking the public to complete a survey that will help officials identify the town’s most important housing and community development needs.

The survey is used by town officials as they develop a consolidated plan every five years, said a statement posted to the town’s website.

That plan serves as a roadmap for how the town uses funds like the Community Development Block grant and HOME Partnership Investment Program. The funds support projects and programs that primarily serve Brookline’s low- and moderate-income residents, the statement said.