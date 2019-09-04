Brookline surveys public for community roadmap
Brookline is asking the public to complete a survey that will help officials identify the town’s most important housing and community development needs.
The survey is used by town officials as they develop a consolidated plan every five years, said a statement posted to the town’s website.
That plan serves as a roadmap for how the town uses funds like the Community Development Block grant and HOME Partnership Investment Program. The funds support projects and programs that primarily serve Brookline’s low- and moderate-income residents, the statement said.
“The goal of this survey is to help the Town identify housing and community development needs in Brookline and to develop strategies to address the priority needs in the 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan,” the town said.
The survey asks participants questions such as whether they live or work in Brookline; their age, gender, income, and other information; and whether they own or rent their home.
Participants also are asked to prioritize a set of goals for the town, including affordable housing for low- and middle-income residents; accessibility of sidewalks and in public spaces; economic development; spending on infrastructure; and offerings like food pantries, job training, and homelessness programs.
The public is asked to complete the survey by Sept. 30, the statement said. The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/PLJZ5CH.
