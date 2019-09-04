Edible plants, Ag Day, and a songfest

Concord’s Agriculture Committee presents its 13th annual Concord Ag Day. The center of town will become a grand farmers market where local farms present the best of their harvest to area residents and visitors. Town boards and committees, as well as nonprofits that support agriculture in different ways, will also be present. The afternoon activities will include kitchen garden tours in the area from 1 to 4 p.m.; tickets can be acquired at the Garden Club table in the market. Ag Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Concord Center.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley hosts a class on incorporating edible plants into your landscape. Larry Simpson from Simpson Garden Design will discuss landscaping with edible plants, including varieties of trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, and annuals you can grow for food, a more sustainable garden, and a healthier life. Many of these plants are not only beautiful, but low maintenance as well. The program will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $12 for Horticultural Society members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, go to masshort.org /upcoming-classes. The society is located at 900 Washington St.

Arlekin Players Theatre in Needham opens its 10th anniversary season with German playwright Marius von Mayenburg’s “The Stone” in English. In 1935, a young couple purchases a house from a Jewish family in Dresden, Germany. The play follows the lives of the house’s residents, who must grapple with their own identity while experiencing the reverberations created by 60 years of German history. The cast performed the same play in Russian earlier this year. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and can be purchased online at arlekinplayers.com or by calling 617-942-9822. The show opens Sept. 13, with performances throughout the month. Arlekin Players Theatre is located at 368 Hillside Ave.

First Parish Church of Stow and Acton hosts a Pete Seeger 100th Birthday Songfest, featuring musical activist Jim Scott. Scott is a composer, guitarist, and singer who creates music that celebrates the earth. The concert is sponsored by Friends of the Rev. Ilene Tompkins-Gillispie as a benefit for the former intern minister, who was recently diagnosed with multiple medical issues. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4295504. The concert will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at 353 Great Road, Stow. For more information, e-mail gillispie.benefit@gmail.com.

Vintage Vogue Runway for Research, a fund-raising fashion show event put on by Carol’s Corner Foundation to benefit the Dana-Farber Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund, is returning to Wellesley for its third year. Carol’s Corner founder Carol Chaoui is a competitive runner and grass-roots community activist who has metastatic breast and thyroid cancers, and who also serves as the foundation’s president. The fashion show takes place Sunday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 9 p.m, in Wellesley College’s Alumnae Ballroom, 106 Central St. After a cocktail hour featuring food and drink from local eateries, there will be a screening of an excerpt from “Living,” by Zygote Digital Films, which profiles four women (including Chaoui) with metastatic breast cancer. A panel discussion follows. The models then take to the catwalk dressed in vintage fashion from decades past, among them cancer patients and health care providers from Dana-Farber. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.jimmyfund.org.

