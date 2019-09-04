Jazz, family walking, and a babysitting class

Go4life, the Second Intergenerational Family Fun Walk, will take place in Marshfield on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Marshfield Council on Aging, the approximately 1-mile round trip will take place on the scenic path along the harbor from Peter Igo Park to Harbor Park and back. Grandparents are encouraged to bring their grandkids and train in advance by walking together. Parking is available at the Disabled American Veterans lot, 108 Dyke Road. Korean War Veterans will be serving free hot dogs at the DAV after the event. Sign up in advance at the Senior Center at 230 Webster St., call 781-834-5581, or e-mail marshcoa@comcast.net .

The Marion Art Center will host jazz ensemble The David Mitton Project on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The band is headlined by saxophonist and composer David Mitton and features Jim Robitaille on guitar, John Dalton on drums, and Daniel Ashkenazy on bass. Tickets are $18 for MAC members and $20 for non-members and are available online at www.marionartcenter.org /musicatthemac. A limited number of cabaret tables are available, offering seating for four. Reservations are strongly recommended. Doors opening at 7. Beverages are not provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.

Carver Public Library is offering a free, five-week course on babysitting and staying home alone. The class will take place on five consecutive Tuesdays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be guest speakers covering topics such as fire safety, personal safety, nutrition, child development, and activities. The class will be held in the Small Reading Room of the library at 2 Meadowbrook Way. Registration is required; to sign up, call 508-866-3415.

The children’s librarians at Milton Public Library will host a storytime event at the Milton Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 12. The librarians will sing songs and read stories from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the public park at Wharf Street in Milton Lower Mills. The event is rain or shine, and parents/caretakers must stay with their children. Registration is not required. Call 617-698-5757.

Hull FireFly is hosting this month’s interactive storytelling event at The Corner Shop Eatery. On the third Thursday of each month, up to 15 speakers tell a five-minute story related to the theme of the event. On Sept. 19, the theme is “Why Me?” and “My Most Embarrassing Moment.” The event is at 235 Hull St. from 7:45 to 10 p.m. Reserve a spot for $5.50 one week prior to the event. Visit hullfirefly.com.

Cape Cod 5, a community bank with a branch in Plymouth, has awarded a $2,500 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth to support the construction of three affordable homes. Two of the homes will be for military veterans in recognition of their service and sacrifice. If interested in donating, contact Amy Belmore at amy@hfhplymouth.org.

