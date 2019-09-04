North Calendar: What’s happening this week

MEDFORD Harvard University professor and historian Tiya Miles, an award-winning author, will be the featured speaker at the annual Giving Voice program to benefit the Royall House and Slave Quarters on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 15 George St. Tickets cost $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers, and $25 for students. The event will include tours and refreshments. For more information, call 781-396-9032 or visit royallhouse.org/giving.

SALEM Rebecca Eaton, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of PBS “Masterpiece ,” headlines the Salem State University speaker series on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., at the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 356 Lafayette St. “Masterpiece” includes “Downton Abbey,” “Sherlock,” “Victoria,” and other shows. WGBH executive arts editor Jared Bowen, Emmy Award-winning host of the weekly television series “Open Studio with Jared Bowen,” will moderate the discussion. For ticket information, call 978-542-7555 or visit salemstate.edu/series.