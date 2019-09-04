North Calendar: What’s happening this week
MEDFORD Harvard University professor and historian Tiya Miles, an award-winning author, will be the featured speaker at the annual Giving Voice program to benefit the Royall House and Slave Quarters on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., at 15 George St. Tickets cost $40 for museum members, $50 for nonmembers, and $25 for students. The event will include tours and refreshments. For more information, call 781-396-9032 or visit royallhouse.org/giving.
SALEM Rebecca Eaton, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of PBS “Masterpiece ,” headlines the Salem State University speaker series on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., at the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 356 Lafayette St. “Masterpiece” includes “Downton Abbey,” “Sherlock,” “Victoria,” and other shows. WGBH executive arts editor Jared Bowen, Emmy Award-winning host of the weekly television series “Open Studio with Jared Bowen,” will moderate the discussion. For ticket information, call 978-542-7555 or visit salemstate.edu/series.
SWAMPSCOTT ReachArts will sponsor the first annual PorchFest music festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 6 p.m. Bands will perform one-hour sets on porches and lawns throughout the Monument Ave./Olmsted District to cap off the town’s summer concert series. For a schedule and map, visit reacharts.org/porchfest.
WESTFORD The Merrimack Valley Antique Bottle Club presents its 45th annual show and sale on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Westford Regency Inn and Conference Center, 219 Littleton Road. General admission costs $3, with early birds allowed at 8 a.m. for $15 to browse more than 60 dealer tables offering antique bottles, postcards, stoneware, glassware, fruit jars, insulators, advertising, and other collectibles. Free appraisals will also be available. For more information, visit mvabc.org.
CINDY CANTRELL
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.