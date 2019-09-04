South Calendar: What’s happening this week.

HINGHAM Best-selling author, historian, and New Yorker magazine staff writer Jill Lepore will speak on “American History from Beginning to End,” a talk based her 2018 book, “These Truths: A History of the United States.” A professor of American history at Harvard University, Lepore is also a past president of the Society of American Historians. Sponsored by the Hingham Public Library, the lecture will take place at Derby Academy, 56 Burditt Ave., on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. It’s free, but attendees are asked to register at hinghamlibrary.org.

NORWELL Life begins at 40 for the protagonist of the comedy “One Before Forty,” by local playwright John Shanahan. Kevin Gable has given himself until age 40 to find true love, but when the woman he’s waited for walks into his life, complications ensue. North River Theater presents the play at 513 River St. on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m.; on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m.; and also on the following weekend (Sept. 20-22), same days and times. Tickets are $20; to reserve call 781-826-4878. For more information, visit northrivertheater.org.