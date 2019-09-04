This was no knight in shining armor

At 2:27 p.m. Aug. 25, Marblehead police received a call about a person wearing “fake armor” and carrying a “giant sword,” according to the police log. The caller told police that this man appeared to be high school-aged and “looked angry,” and was last seen on Abbot Street heading toward Jersey Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

TRAPPED ON A SWING SET

At 7:09 p.m. Aug. 7, the Saugus Fire Department responded to a report of a person stuck in a swing at Anna Parker Playground on Essex Street. According to the log entry, firefighters later reported that the woman had been successfully “extracted from the swing.”

REAL ESTATE MAGNET

At 11:43 a.m. Aug. 20, a Wellesley police officer was dispatched to Linden Street for a report of a man “acting strangely” at a local real estate office. Police were told that the man said he wanted to look at several properties in Wellesley but he insisted on working with a female realtor. When the manager indicated that a male realtor had been assigned to work with him, the man became agitated and reiterated that he would only work with a woman. Although this made the employees uncomfortable, they allowed the man to go into the conference room and look over some properties that were available. “The male party stayed in the conference room for over an hour and eventually began unpacking a large suitcase he had with him in the conference room. “He was asked to leave the premises, at which point he began yelling and became confrontational,” police said in a written report. Police reported that the man eventually left the building, and he would be issued a letter of no trespass.

ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE

On July 28, officers responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on High Street in Brookline. According to a blog post by police, the vehicle was stopped on a steep incline and the driver said he couldn’t move it because there was an issue with the transmission. The driver then put the vehicle into park and got out. At that point, the vehicle began to roll downhill and bumped into a police cruiser. Police said the cruiser prevented the vehicle from going farther down the hill, and there was no damage to the cruiser.

UNICORN SIGHTING

At 9:34 p.m. Aug. 11, Bridgewater police received a call about three people wearing animal masks — one of which was a unicorn — walking on South Street “trying to wave down vehicles,” police tweeted. “Unfortunately, they were not located,” said Sergeant Thomas LaGrasta.

DID THEY BRING PIZZA?

At 10:45 a.m. July 8, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 16-year-old son was home alone and he thought someone had just broken into the residence. Police went to the home and discovered that there were some unannounced visitors, but they did not pose a danger. “The grandparents showed up unexpectedly,” police tweeted.

CATCHING SOME ZZZZZZs

At 3:09 p.m. Aug. 19, security at the Northshore Mall asked Peabody police to check on a person who was asleep inside a vehicle that was parked at Barnes & Noble. An officer spoke to the driver, who turned out to be fine. “The officer stated that the operator was tired from the sun and was taking a nap,” the log entry states. “He was sent on his way.”

At 10:41 p.m. Aug. 26, Marblehead police went to check on a man snoozing in a vehicle on Pleasant Street. According to the log entry, police located the man in a gray 2019 Hyundai Tucson and he told police that “he fell asleep after drinking milk.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.