West Calendar: What’s happening this week

NATICK Apples, potatoes, scones, and . . . murder? On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Natick Farmers Market will host 10 local authors from Mystery Writers of America who will discuss and sign their books and answer questions about the writing life. The authors represent a wide range of subgenres, from cozy to hard-boiled, from fiction to true crime. Natick Farmers Market takes place at the Town Common in Natick. Admission is free. For more information, e-mail TKJauthor@gmail.com.

CONCORD Environmental justice pioneer and Love Canal Association organizer Lois Gibbs will be the featured speaker at this year’s Al Filipov Peace & Justice Forum on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St. Admission is free. The talk will be followed by a conversation with representatives from Zero Hour, a national youth-led environmental movement. For more information, go to alfilipov.org.