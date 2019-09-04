West Calendar: What’s happening this week
NATICK Apples, potatoes, scones, and . . . murder? On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Natick Farmers Market will host 10 local authors from Mystery Writers of America who will discuss and sign their books and answer questions about the writing life. The authors represent a wide range of subgenres, from cozy to hard-boiled, from fiction to true crime. Natick Farmers Market takes place at the Town Common in Natick. Admission is free. For more information, e-mail TKJauthor@gmail.com.
CONCORD Environmental justice pioneer and Love Canal Association organizer Lois Gibbs will be the featured speaker at this year’s Al Filipov Peace & Justice Forum on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St. Admission is free. The talk will be followed by a conversation with representatives from Zero Hour, a national youth-led environmental movement. For more information, go to alfilipov.org.
NEWTON Talents of the World and Newton Community Pride present “The Road to Carnegie Hall,” a program of 10 European virtuoso child instrumentalists and singers who are on their way to perform at Carnegie Hall, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m., at Newton City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave. Among the performers is 12-year-old Alexandre Zazarashvili, who recently won the youth version of “The Voice” in Ukraine. Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $20 children (discounts for online purchases). For more information, call 857-919-4832 or go to
talentsoftheworld.org.
NORFOLK The Cactus and Succulent Society of Massachusetts’ 13th annual Cactus Show and Sale takes place on the Norfolk Town Common and in the Norfolk Library, 2 Liberty Lane, on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the first 50 attendees on each day will receive a free plant. On display will be more than 400 cacti and succulents. Plants will be on view both days but for sale only on Saturday. For more information, go to cssma.org.
Nancy Shohet West
