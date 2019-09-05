Acton’s Megan Barrett has designs on a strong finish for Northeastern field hockey

The day before the start of fall classes at NU on Wednesday, Barrett took a few minutes to chat to the Globe about her Huskies (2-0), who are off to a strong start this season, her favorite parts of her college experience, and more.

She is tied for the team lead in minutes played and collected an assist in a season-opening 3-0 win over Holy Cross. Barrett has two career goals and 11 assists.

Megan Barrett is a senior midfielder/back for the Northeastern women’s field hockey team. It seems just yesterday that she was the Globe’s Dvision 1 Player of the Year after helping propel Acton-Boxborough to another state title in 2015, the third of her career.

Q. You won three state championships as part of a decorated high school career. Your best memory?

A. Honestly, those were probably the best teams that I’ve been on. I mean, we all were just like best friends. I think that growing up with each other and knowing each other for 18 years, we just knew how we worked and we worked together. We knew how to talk to each other. We just had a lot of fun, and it was a great environment to work in and grow up with.

Q. Personal goals for your senior season?

A. It starts with the culture and the environment that we’ve created, and so far, this is the best team that I’ve been on since being here at Northeastern . . . We want people to be kind of mervous to play us and have a ‘they don’t know what they’re going to get with us’ type of mentality. I’m very excited for this year.”

Q. Who was the most influential person in your field hockey career?

A. I think our past coach [at Northeastern], Cheryl Murtagh, had the most impact on me. I knew her because I did the Bentley camps, the Northeastern camps since I was in seventh grade. I knew her since then, and going through the recruiting process. She definitely would sit me down and tell me the truth . . . I remember one meeting, she was like, ‘Meg, I just want you to be a bad-ass,’ and that was the only thing she said. I was like, ‘all right, sounds good coach.’

Q. What team is your biggest rival?

A. Definitely BU. That’s either a good game or a bad game. It’s crosstown rivals as well. Providence in the past. We don’t play them this year, but in the past, that’s been very competitive. Top three: BU, BC,and PC.

Q. Your major is graphic design. Favorite class? What are your career aspirations?

A. Favorite class was a graphic design 2 class [last year]. The entire semester we just worked on one social cause that we came up with. I did one that was actually around female athletes and the mind-set was to change how women see their muscular bodies. It was called ‘Built with Muscle.’ So, I made the name, made a logo, did a 2D, which was like posters, took photos for those posters, a 3D which was a T-shirt, tank top, and a video at the end. I had my teammates help me with that, and some others on hockey and basketball as well helped me create that video.

Career aspirations? I have no idea yet . . . Hopefully, field hockey is still in the picture after graduation, but I guess we’ll see, later.

Q. How do you sell Northeastern field hockey to a potential recruit?

A. The culture that we have on this team has been the best. I would repeat that. Co-op, I’ve had a very successful time so far with that. That’s a huge selling point. The campus itself, it’s gorgeous. It has greenery. You’re in the city. You’re in the great area of Boston: The Pru, the Fenway is right there.

Q. What is your favorite place to eat on the Northeastern campus? What is your order?

A. I would have to say Rebecca’s Cafe. Egg and cheese [on an] English muffin with a little bit of home fries.

Any other Northeastern teams that you follow?

Definitely women’s ice hockey and basketball. I’ve got two roommates that are on those teams, so I try to go to at least a couple games each season. Men’s hockey, I definitely go . . . soccer games . . . At least one game per team I try to go to, but if it doesn’t work out, definitely hockey and basketball.

