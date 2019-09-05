Cross-country more than a duel of numbers between Triton Regional and Newburyport

“When you see Newburyport bring all those kids and you see us there with 10 or 11 at the front of the line, it can be crazy and a little scary,” the Triton senior said. “But once you are into the meet you don’t focus on what is around you. Once that front pack breaks off, it’s not as hard as when you are first in those masses.”

Kerry Power admitted the contrast is striking when the Triton Regional girls’ cross-country runners gather at the starting line of their annual dual meet against Newburyport. Tucked in amid a sea of Clippers are Power and a dozen or so Triton runners looking to take down a team six times their group’s size.

While the Vikings got the best of their rival in the dual meet last fall, it was the Clippers who prevailed at the Cape Ann League Championships before both teams finished top 10 at the Division 2 state meet.

This year could be a similar scene as a Triton program (the school is located in Byfield and draws students from Newbury, Rowley, and Salisbury) with 35 combined boys and girls clashes with a Clipper crew that Newburyport coach Don Hennigar said was up to 148 registered runners as of Sept. 2.

“It’s definitely a little intimidating to the other team at first to see us all on the starting line,” said Newburyport senior Lucy Gagnon, one of 78 girls on this year’s squad. “But once you are on the course, and everyone gets spread out, you are not thinking about it.”

Runners from each team say the makeup of their squads has its advantages.

“A big part of our success is that we have a smaller school and a smaller team so we get to see each other in school all day every day,” said senior Tyler Stranc, part of the Triton boys’ team that finished fourth at the Division 2 state meet last fall. “It helps the seniors get to know the freshmen and keep tabs on how everyone is doing. When you are a team like Newburyport with 135 kids, it is harder to make the rounds.”

“It’s really cool to me,” Gagnon countered of the Clipper numbers. “It makes it really fun to have a ton of people at practice each day, all encouraging each other. Everyone is pushing each other to improve. It’s a healthy competition. Although, it is a little hard at the beginning to get to know each other because it is such a big group.”

With numbers comes the challenge of making sure everyone gets the necessary attention. While the Newburyport boys’ team is the reigning runaway Division 2 state champion, only about 10 percent of the team will be among the top seven runners competing in the biggest postseason meets.

“We try to stress that everyone matters on the team, whether you are the No. 1 runner, the 10th runner, or the 50th runner,” Hennigar said. “Everyone is making a contribution any way they can. There are times when you have to concentrate on that top group. But if the kids in the back of the pack are putting that effort into the workouts, even though they may never score a point for the team, then that helps us tell the top kids that they can surely do it themselves.”

Newburyport senior Chloe Langley said she realized early in her high school career that she might not ever be crossing the finish line first for one of the top programs in the state, but that has not deterred her from three seasons of distance running in cross country, indoor, and outdoor track.

“[Hennigar] always makes the point at the beginning of the year that no one on the team is better than anyone else on the team,” Langley said. “Some of the runners might be faster, but no one is better. Your achievement is whatever that means to you. Some of the most respected runners on the team are not the best runners. They are the ones who work the hardest and that pervades everything else we do.”

Triton coach Joe Colbert said one of the things that draws him back to the course each year is that he gets to work with both runners who aspire to be the best in the state and runners who stick with the sport because of the confidence and support it provides them.

“We want all the kids to feel a part of the cross-country team — not just the top runners,” he said. “I am not the varsity coach or the junior varsity coach. I am the cross country coach. Anyone who wants to be a part of the team can be if they want to run. Some of the kids know they will never be running in a state meet, but they still want to be part of the team.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.