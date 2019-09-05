Former Whitman-Hanson star Shayna Ross Micol takes her spot in Hall of Fame

“It means so much because so many incredible athletes have played for Whitman-Hanson, and it makes all the hard work worthwhile,’’ said Micol, a 1996 graduate. “I get choked up thinking about the honor.’’

The ceremony will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at Pembroke Country Club (5 p.m.).

A three-sport captain and Globe All-Scholastic girls’ soccer goalie at Whitman-Hanson Regional High, Shayna Ross Micol is among the inaugural group of inductees to the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Micol, who had 40 career shutouts en route to All-State and All-New England honors, also played saxophone in Whitman-Hanson’s marching, concert, and jazz bands.

In the South Sectional semifinals her junior year, Micol’s pass led to the tying goal, and then she returned to the net and backstopped the eventual victory through two OTs and a shootout.

“It’s a game I’ll never forget,’’ recalled Micol, who also starred in basketball and was a record-setting track MVP in high school. She set single-season and career records for saves with the women’s soccer team at Providence College and was team MVP as a senior.

She was lead singer with the Dick ‘n Jane Band from 2001-2011, and was a defensive back and kicker for the New England Storm professional women’s football team in 2002.

Her brother, Nathan, captained the football and track teams at Whitman-Hanson.

Now professional relations liaison for the Denver-based Eating Recovery Center, the 40-year-old Micol works closely with physicians, therapists, and hospitals to plan optimal treatment options for patients with eating disorders.

She resides in Chelmsford with her husband, Charles, a former Chelmsford High and Boston College basketball player, who coaches the boys’ basketball team at Chelmsford High.

They have three children, Jackson, 7, Brody, 6, and Gia, 3.

“My goal,’’ she said, “is to always improve. I’m definitely not a complacent person.’’

