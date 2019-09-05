GlobeLocal: Noteworthy performances

The Globe’s Division 1 Player of the Year at Central Catholic in 2016, the sophomore forward netted the lone goal in the 91st minute to lead Providence women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Hartford. She earned a spot on the Big East honor roll.

ALEXANDER LOYD

Kingston

A graduate of Silver Lake Regional, the freshman soccer forward collected his first collegiate goal for the Fitchburg State men’s soccer team in a 2-2 double-overtime tie against Elms College. He was tabbed Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

Ellery Winkler

Concord

A freshman on the women’s soccer team at Yale, she earned Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors after tallying three goals and one assist in her first two games, including two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Fairfield. She had a school-record 58 goals at the Middlesex School.