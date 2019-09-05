A turf war blossoms at Norwell farm

Norwell Farms has held the no-payment lease for 10 years, and — after having problems over the years finding a vegetable farmer to till the land — has sublet the acreage to Cross Street Flower Farm for the past two years.

Selectmen, who are in charge of leasing the property, ignited the feud when they asked the groups to propose plans for use of the land before the current one-year lease expires in December.

Town-owned Jacobs Farm in Norwell looks bucolic with its old farmhouse — now a museum — set on 7½ acres of rolling meadow surrounded by classic New England stone walls. But the idyllic South Shore scene is the setting for a turf war between two local organic farming groups: Cross Street Flower Farm and Norwell Farms.

Advertisement

In their proposal to the selectmen, Cross Street Flower Farm’s co-owners, Nikki Bartley and Cara Gilmartin, said they wanted to continue using 7 acres of the land, the barn with its walk-in cooler, and the greenhouse for their thriving flower business. Half an acre would be set aside for Norwell Farms to conduct its educational programs.

Norwell Farms, a nonprofit that Bartley and Gilmartin helped create, wanted an acre and a half of the property, as well as the barn and greenhouse. The mostly volunteer group planned to do its own vegetable farming and continue its educational programs for children — and give Cross Street Flower Farm 5 acres to use.

Both groups said the other’s proposal was untenable.

In August, selectmen chose Cross Street Flower Farm over Norwell Farms.

Officials said the top priority was keeping the land in agricultural use — a condition of the town’s purchase of the property in 1989 from what is now Historic New England — and they also wanted better communication with the leaseholder, which also must maintain the stone walls and keep up the property.

Advertisement

The decision riled supporters of Norwell Farms, which was formed with $50,000 in seed money from the town 10 years ago to support agriculture in this semi-rural affluent town of about 11,000 people. Town Meeting also has approved spending money over the years for improvements to the property, which runs from Main Street down Jacobs Lane to the edge of the South Shore Natural Science Center.

Others in the community endorsed rewarding Cross Street Flower Farm for growing a business that keeps the fields at Jacobs Farm both beautiful and productive.

In making the decision, selectmen said they hoped the two groups could figure out how to work together and coexist on the property.

As of the beginning of September, no agreement was in sight — and Norwell Farms has said it is looking for an alternative location.

“It’s definitely been a bit of a shock to have the land for 10 years and then suddenly not to have it; it’s been difficult to wrap our heads around it,” said DeeDee Tobias, co-chair of the board of directors at Norwell Farms. “I think we had hoped the selectmen would have prioritized access for healthy food for the community, and we hope we can still have that impact at another location.”

Town Administrator Peter Morin said town officials felt it was “overly burdensome” to expect a group of volunteers like Norwell Farms to farm a large area, while fund-raising and running educational programs.

Advertisement

“They want to, but unfortunately their record of being able to do so doesn’t match their desire,” Morin said. “We tried to focus on their strengths — and their strength is their educational programs.”

The flower farm’s strength is its ability to keep the property agricultural, Morin said.

The flower farm started in 2015 in Bartley’s Norwell backyard and has grown into a business selling more than 50 varieties of cut flowers from April to November — with more than 500 community supported agricultures shares of bouquets sold in that timeframe. About 30 percent of the company’s business is weddings, according to Gilmartin, and it also offers workshops and retail sales.

Bartley said her work with Norwell Farms made her realize that there wasn’t enough demand to support vegetable farming at Jacobs Farm, and that there were too many similar options available. But there was growing interest in reviving the domestic flower market and in local, organic blooms, she said.

“Our flower fields are a love letter to our community,” Bartley and Gilmartin wrote on the company webpage.

Both women said they hope Norwell Farms can be accommodated at Jacobs Farm. “We are willing to support them in whatever way we can,” Bartley said.

“People in both groups are incredibly passionate about what they are doing and have devoted a lot of their time and effort to seeing Jacobs Farm thrive,” Morin said. “Everyone on both sides is well-intentioned and want good things to come out of Jacobs Farm, and we are doing everything we can to make that happen.”

Advertisement

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.