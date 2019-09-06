For owner of burned-out studio, the dancing doesn’t stop

A tight block of downtown businesses was in flames; Kelley’s dance studio was one of them. The fire captain told her don’t bother coming down, but Kelley and her husband, Dennis Porter, rushed to the scene and watched the dance studio roof collapse, the burning embers spitting out the fire’s last gasps.

Nancy Kelley’s phone rang at 4 a.m. Her first thought was that she didn’t have any living parents or siblings, so she ruled out someone dying. Maybe it was her daughter’s camp, announcing it would be closed for the day. But they wouldn’t be calling at 4 in the morning, for crying out loud.

“I’m having trouble getting over it,” said Kelley, weeks after the July 22 fire destroyed several businesses in the heart of downtown Natick. “I wake up from a sound sleep. I can’t believe it happened.”

But to know her is to know this: When life knocks Kelley down, she springs back up. She’s had plenty of practice over the years: her brother and his fiancé, killed by a drunk driver; her daughter, Kelley-Lyn, born with special needs.

The fire won’t stand in her way.

“I plan on being in a new downtown studio in October, not far from where the other studio burned down,” she said.

Kelley had her first dancing lesson at 4, and was teaching neighborhood kids at her family’s home by the age of 9. “I charged them 10 cents,” she said. “Then when they were teenagers, I charged 25 cents.”

She’s been teaching ever since, 45 years in downtown Natick, first above Jones Drug, then on Pond Street. Until the fire.

Ballet, point, tap, jazz, ballroom, you name it, Kelley can teach it. She’s been putting on recitals for a long time, and she’s not just watching her students perform. The Nancy Kelley Dancers put on a show every year at Natick High. “I still dance in the opening number. I love to dance.”

A Fourth of July Parade in Natick without Kelley’s dancers would be a crime. And never mind the breezy pleasure of dancing on a float. Kelley’s crew is literally dancing in the streets, the whole route, without regard for the heat. The age range of the dancers is 12 to 50. “The younger ones carry the banners, the older ones dance,” Kelley said.

“Once something gets in her, she just goes for it,” said her husband, who still marvels at her energy. “She’s strong-willed.”

People who come to her studio to learn to dance often stay for years or decades, mostly because it’s special being in Kelley’s arc. “She’s charismatic,” said Beth Mullen, a longtime regular.

“Nancy is such a motherly figure,” said Elizabeth Lewis, a special education teacher at Framingham High who started dancing with Kelley when she was 2. “I’ve been with her for 28 years. I even came back during college breaks to dance for her. She’s always been someone you can talk to and confide in. Nancy’s an open book.”

Yolanda Bouikila wanted to enroll her 2-year-old niece, Lyna, in dance class. She checked out several places. “But they had rules, they wanted older kids that were potty-trained and out of diapers,” she said.

Then Bouikila, a Natick resident, got wind of Kelley’s studio and made the call. “Nancy said “‘Bring her down.’ Lyna just loved her. Nancy is such a dynamic personality, so nonjudgmental.” Bouikila used to dance when she was a kid in California. A few years ago, when she was 55, she enrolled in Kelley’s adult class and now dances in Kelley’s shows.

Over the years, Kelley has taught dance to children with special needs, warned Natick High students about the dangers of drinking and driving, and given talks to first- and second-time offenders.

In 1985, Kelley’s brother, Arthur, 32, and his fiancé, Lyn Carleton, 28, were killed in Wayland, victims of a drunk driver. He was Nancy’s sole sibling. She and her parents started a branch of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) at the dance studio.

It’s when she discusses her brother’s death that the ever-effervescent Kelley slows down to an aching whisper. To help pay for college, Arthur sold ice cream from a truck. That truck is still in the family driveway. “It will stay until we pass on,” Kelley said.

“Nancy’s the heart of the studio,” said Beth Mullen of Holliston, who studied dancing with Kelley from second grade through college and still helps with recitals. “She has taught us a lot more than dancing. She pulls us up by being resilient and moving forward.”

There’s no stopping Kelley, no matter how old she is. And there’s the rub. She won’t tell anybody her age. You figure it out, she’ll tell inquisitors. “Someone knowing my age is not good for the business I’m in,” she’ll tell you.

“I don’t know how old she is, but she’s got a great pair of legs,” Mullen said.

It’s those legs that keep Kelley moving and motivated. “Dance is my life,” she said. “It’s me.”

It’s always been her, through sublime times and the worst. You can rebuild a dance studio. You can’t forget a brother’s death. You can handle just about anything thrown at you, and still find time to make people happy; make them smile. Nancy Kelley keeps stepping up, tap-dancing toward the next set of stage lights. Bright lights, after all the darkness.

