Humphrey, 28, a former senior editor of The Globalist, a public policy website, secured 491 votes, while Winters, a 49-year-old tax attorney, won 483 votes.

William Humphrey and Kathryn K. Winters secured the most votes in a three-way race for the City Council seat representing Ward 5.

Two Waban residents won Tuesday’s preliminary election in Newton’s Ward 5, setting them up for a face-off in the city’s upcoming municipal election in November.

They defeated fellow candidate Rena Getz, a 61-year-old research scientist who won 437 votes, according to the city clerk’s office Tuesday night.

Turnout in Ward 5 Tuesday was 17 percent, said David Olson, the city clerk.

Voters in Ward 5, which includes the villages of Waban and Upper Falls, are the only ones who cast ballots for their ward councilor; the winner in the Nov. 5 city election will represent the ward on the City Council.

The winner in November replaces current Ward 5 City Councilor John Rice, who is not running for reelection.

All three candidates are Waban residents; Winters and Getz each also serve on the Waban Area Council.

In a statement Tuesday night, Humphrey said: “Voters in Ward 5 agree we need to make sure Newton is a community for everyone — for residents of all ages, ethnicities, national origins, faiths, abilities, incomes — where people can afford to live and thrive at any stage of their life, whether they’re starting adulthood or aging in place.”

In a previous interview, Winters said she’s running for office because “I decided I wanted to step up, get involved, and be part of the process of moving Newton forward.”

