Area residents and visitors have a chance to join in a grass-roots community festival in West Concord. On Sunday, Sept. 22, the first West Concord Porchfest will be held from 1 to 5 p.m.

During those hours, more than two dozen musical acts will be performing on the front porches and yards of homes around the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to travel among the different sites — all of which are in walking distance of West Concord Village — and enjoy the free live music.

Organizers suggest that participants start at the Harvey Wheeler Community Center, 1276 Main St., using the entranceway on Church Street. There they can find a map and public restrooms, and purchase ice cream and snacks.