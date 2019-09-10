On Saturday, Sept. 21, the town is inviting the public to help mark the anniversary at an event from 11 a.m. to noon in Emery Park at Depot Square in Lexington Center. Also as part of the celebration, the town is holding its annual Transportation Options Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. at Emery Park.

Initiated in September 1979, Lexpress is the longest-running local bus service in Massachusetts, and one of the longest running in New England, according to town officials. In 2007, it became one of the earliest and smallest services to integrate with Google Transit, which helps connect riders to public transportation services.

Lexington this month is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its local bus service.

At the event, the public is invited to meet with a range of providers and advocates working to educate the community on the variety of transportation options available in Lexington. The rain location for both events is the Lexington Community Center, 39 Marrett Road.

Lexpress normally operates on weekdays only, but as part of the celebration, it will run Saturday services free of charge to passengers. The first bus will depart Lexington Depot at 10 a.m. and the last will leave at 3:45 p.m.

For more information, visit lexingtonma.gov/lexpress.

Also on Sept. 21, the Lexington Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Arts & Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Depot parking lot.

