In addition to presentations and tabletop demonstrations from local firms, Mass Innovation Nights feature business experts and networking.

Mass Innovation Nights is a Lexington-based organization that holds monthly events around the state to help startups and other local businesses with new products to connect with a wider audience.

Ten local startups will be showcasing their products when Mass Innovation Nights comes to the UMass Lowell’s Haverhill campus on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Free and open to the public, the event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill, 2 Merrimack St.

The UMass Lowell iHub offers business incubator and co-working space at the Haverhill site and a separate facility in Lowell, providing startups with support, programming, and prototyping and fabrication space, along with access to UMass Lowell’s research and faculty resources.

The iHub, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, and Haverhill firm Lightspeed Manufacturing are teaming with Mass Innovation Nights to present the event. Two of the featured firms — Microshare and IT Squared — are currently incubator businesses at the iHub Haverhill. The other firms are GoodieKrunch, Key-shirt, The Laughing Tree Organics, Obaggo, OurCards,Personal Remedies, PhoneSafe System, and SpiritBox.

“We have a wealth of talented startups in the greater Merrimack Valley and we’re thrilled to partner with Mass Innovation Nights to showcase these young companies,” Tom O’Donnell, senior director of Innovation Initiatives at UMass Lowell, said in a statement.

Those planning to attend can RSVP at mass.innovationnights.com.

