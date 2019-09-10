Lynn residents have a chance to hear from contenders for office in this year’s city election at three upcoming candidate forums.

The events, free and open to the public, are being presented by the Lynn Community Association, a group that works on beautification, education, recreation, and neighborhood collaboration initiatives in the city.

The first forum, featuring candidates for School Committee, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Galleries at LynnArts, 25 Exchange St. It will be followed by a forum with candidates for councilor at large on Oct. 2 at Masjid Alsalam Mosque, 35 Lynnfield St. The final forum, featuring candidates for ward council seats, is set for Oct. 16 at the First Lutheran Church of Lynn, 280 Broadway. All three forums will start at 7 p.m.