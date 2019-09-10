The issue of airplane noise in Somerville will be the subject of a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The administration and the City Council Committee on Public Health and Public Safety are cohosting the hearing, set for 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall.

Since the Federal Aviation Administration changed the pattern of flights departing from Logan Airport runway 33L in 2013, there have been persistent complaints from residents of parts of Somerville, as well as Medford and Cambridge, about increased noise levels from overhead planes.

At the Sept. 18 session, Somerville community members will be invited to offer testimony on airplane noise and its impact on the community. Prior to the public comment period, Wig Zamore, Somerville’s representative to the Massport Community Advisory Committee, and Tara Ten Eyck, the city’s representative to the 33L Municipal Working Group, will provide a brief presentation on the results of a recent study into the airplane noise and possible solutions.