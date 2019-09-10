The town of Braintree is looking for volunteers to help clean up Smith Beach on the Fore River.

The cleanup is part of the larger CoastSweep effort led by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, in which thousands of volunteers across the state collect tons of trash from beaches, marshes, riverbanks, and the seafloor.

“Smith Beach is our town waterfront” Mayor Joseph C. Sullivan said in a statement. “The area is a great place for families and this clean-up will underline the beach’s importance to our town.”