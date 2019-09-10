The town of Braintree is looking for volunteers to help clean up Smith Beach on the Fore River.
The cleanup is part of the larger CoastSweep effort led by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, in which thousands of volunteers across the state collect tons of trash from beaches, marshes, riverbanks, and the seafloor.
“Smith Beach is our town waterfront” Mayor Joseph C. Sullivan said in a statement. “The area is a great place for families and this clean-up will underline the beach’s importance to our town.”
The Smith Beach cleanup in East Braintree is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5, with a rain date of Oct. 12. Volunteers can sign up at 2019coastsweep.eventbrite.com no later than Sept. 20.
Advertisement
The event coordinator will sign letters of community service for any participants who want to document their hours. More information is available from Julie Sullivan at jmsullivan@braintreema.gov or 781-794-8947.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com .