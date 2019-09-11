The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin hosts singer, songwriter, poet, and troubadour Ellis Paul on Sunday, Sept. 21. Originally hailing from a potato-farming family in Northern Maine, Paul has gone on to win 15 Boston Music Awards. Paul has built a vast catalog of music that weds poetic imagery and philosophical introspection with hook-laden melodies. Award-winning songwriter and performer Rachael Kilgour will be Paul’s special guest. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at Franklin’s First Universalist Society’s handicap-accessible meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. Admission is $30. Visit circlefolk.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

More than 40 nonprofits, community groups, and town departments will convene at the Goodnow Library for the Sudbury Doing Good Community Info Fair. Find out what they do, how they do it, and learn more about their programs, services, membership, and volunteer opportunities. There will also be activities, community service opportunities, and giveaways. The fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Goodnow Library, 21 Concord Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, go to sudburyfoundation.org .

Join Emerson Hospital in Concord’s Care Management team for a free educational program about dementia for families and caregivers on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Emerson Hospital, Cheney Conference Room, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner. Michelle Tristani, corporate director of memory care with Benchmark Senior Living, will discuss the link between cognitive strategies and successful physical, occupational, and speech therapy outcomes for loved ones with dementia. Bring your stories and questions and join the conversation. For more information or to RSVP, contact dbaldessari@emersonhosp.org or call 978-287-3170. Refreshments will be served and parking will be validated.

Gateway Camera Club in Framingham presents “B&W Street Portraits.” Photographer Sal Patalano will share many of his street portraits and explain the how, what, where, and when of his photography style and approach. He will also briefly touch on his post-processing techniques using Lightroom and Silver Efex Pro. The event will be held at St. Andrew’s Church, 3 Maple St., on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information about the club, go to gatewaycameraclub.org.

Westborough Girl Scout Troop 30510 is holding a textile recycling event at the Westborough High School main entrance Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Accepted items include clothing, linens, curtains, towels, shoes, purses, hats, belts, backpacks, and soft toys. No duvets, pillows, or carpeting will be accepted. Donated items should be dry and in a bag. The troop is raising funds for a trip to Costa Rica in 2020. Westborough High is located at 90 W. Main St. For more information or to have items picked up, contact Julie Baldwin at 508-439-1754 or gstroop30510@gmail.com.

The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, led by founder/music director Mark Harvey, opens its 47th season with a concert honoring Duke Ellington on the year of his 120th birthday at First Parish Church in Concord. The concert will celebrate themes important for Ellington throughout his life — joy, justice, and love. Selections will range widely, from hits like “Satin Doll,” “Solitude,” and “I’m Beginning to See the Light,” to joyful music from Ellington’s “Sacred Concerts.” The First Parish Choir will join Aardvark in two selections from the Sacred Concerts — the ebullient “David Danced before the Lord,” and “It’s Freedom,” a powerful expression of civil rights-era fervor with resonance for today. The concert, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., is presented by The Music Ministry of First Parish in Concord in cooperation with The Robbins House. Tickets are $20 in advance, available at ellington.brownpapertickets.com and for $25 at the door. First Parish Church is located at 20 Lexington Road.

