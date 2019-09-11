Parker River National Wildlife Refuge in has reopened the “marsh loop” section of its popular Hellcat Boardwalk in Newbury . A new, 400-foot stretch of the boardwalk section was built following a new design, which will also be used when the entire Hellcat Boardwalk system is replaced. The trail can be accessed on Refuge Road. For more information call 978-465-5753.

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is hosting its annual Printing Arts Fair on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event includes a treasure hunt, a raffle in which visitors can win a Kelsey 5-by-8 printing kit, the opportunity to type a note on vintage typewriters, and more. The event is free and open to the public, and visitors also have the opportunity to visit the museum’s art galleries, exhibits, and libraries. The Museum of Printing is located at 15 Thornton Ave. For more information visit museumofprinting.org .

Storm Surge is holding a discussion in Newburyport titled “No Water, No Sewer, No Electricity . . . What Do You Do?” Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire and Kristin Kelleher, program director of the Climate Action Business Association, will speak about ways communities can better prepare for extreme weather and emergencies. The discussion will address homeowners, residents in nursing homes, and business owners. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Newburyport City Hall, 60 Pleasant St. For more information, e-mail stormsurge9@gmail.com.

The Somerville Fire Department was recently awarded $77,047 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant will be used for mass casualty and active shooter training for Somerville’s firefighters. FEMA has already awarded $33.6 million in direct assistance grants to fire departments nationwide. For additional information about the program, visit fema.gov/firegrants.

The Massachusetts Workforce Skills Cabinet recently awarded a $381,000 grant to Greater Lowell Tech in Tyngsborough. With the funds, administrators hope to double the number of seniors graduating from several Allied Health Services Programs at Greater Lowell Tech, and increase the number of adult graduates by 25 percent. The school will also double its Patient Care Training Stations and launch an EMT program during the 2020-2021 school year.

