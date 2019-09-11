Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch will face political neophyte Brenda Ryan in the Nov. 5 election, after winning 65 percent of the vote in the Sept. 10 preliminary election that eliminated third candidate Tracey Lea Dorgan.

Koch, who is running for his sixth term, received 3,696 votes, according to unofficial results from the city election office.

Ryan, who said her opposition to the large development proposed for her Hospital Hill neighborhood inspired her candidacy, received 1,104 votes, or 19 percent of the total ballots cast.