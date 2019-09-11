REGION Presented by Essex Heritage, Trails & Sails features more than 150 free events from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, celebrating the historic, cultural, and natural resources of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. Activities include walks, guided hikes, paddles, historical tours, lectures, and family-friendly events occurring day and night. For more information, visit trailsandsails.org.
BURLINGTON Burlington Public Library hosts a Foreign Affairs Discussion Group led by retired naval officer Craig Brandt beginning Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at 22 Sears St. The eight-week series discusses the post-Brexit future, relations between Hong Kong and China, peace in the Middle East, alternatives to US leadership for allies and adversaries, managing trade with China, India’s new status for Kashmir, the costs and benefits of US foreign aid, and the northern triangle of Central America. Register at 781-505-4985 or burlingtonpubliclibrary.org.
LOWELL The inaugural Lowell Irish Festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21, on the grounds of Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St. The event begins at noon and continues into the evening, with live music from local and national acts, Irish step dancing, bag pipes, Irish heritage events, an exhibit curated by the Lowell Irish Cultural Committee, food trucks, craft beer, crafts, and children’s entertainment. For tickets and more information, call 1-800-657-8774 or visit
lowellirishfestival.com.
SOUTH HAMILTON The 10th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit features more than 50 works by regional and national artists in a variety of media and styles on the campus of Pingree School, 537 Highland St. The display is free and open to the public seven days a week, during daylight hours, through Saturday, Nov. 30. A reception with the artists takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. For more information, visit
pingree.org/sculpture-show.
