REGION Presented by Essex Heritage, Trails & Sails features more than 150 free events from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, celebrating the historic, cultural, and natural resources of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. Activities include walks, guided hikes, paddles, historical tours, lectures, and family-friendly events occurring day and night. For more information, visit trailsandsails.org.

BURLINGTON Burlington Public Library hosts a Foreign Affairs Discussion Group led by retired naval officer Craig Brandt beginning Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at 22 Sears St. The eight-week series discusses the post-Brexit future, relations between Hong Kong and China, peace in the Middle East, alternatives to US leadership for allies and adversaries, managing trade with China, India’s new status for Kashmir, the costs and benefits of US foreign aid, and the northern triangle of Central America. Register at 781-505-4985 or burlingtonpubliclibrary.org.