At 7:13 p.m. Sept. 1, Saugus police were dispatched to the Kowloon to check on some people having a disagreement in the parking lot. The police log entry stated that officers were sent to the legendary Route 1 restaurant and spoke to those involved. They confirmed it was just a “verbal argument over fantasy football,” and peace was restored.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

THAT’S THE GAS PEDAL . . .

At 9:15 p.m. Aug. 4, Saugus police got a call from a man who reported that he was trying to teach his girlfriend how to drive but the lesson did not go as planned. She ended up driving through a fence behind the Big Y supermarket on Route 1, the man told police. The responding officer located the couple in a black 2016 Mazda and gave them the phone number of a local towing company. The damage that was done to the fence was noted in the police log and also documented in an accident report.

AIRING OUT HIS PROTEST

A concerned mom who wanted to make sure her son attended an important court date ended up with even bigger problems when she tried to give him a ride to the courthouse. At 7:20 a.m. Aug. 8, the woman told Bridgewater police that she was unable to drive because her son had just slashed all of her tires. One bit of good news: The responding officer discovered there was actually no permanent damage done to the tires on her vehicle. “Son released the air in all the tires so that his mother could not drive him to court today,” police tweeted.

TAKEN FOR A RIDE

At 11:24 a.m. Sept. 3, Netflix contacted police in Peabody to report the theft of a pricey film prop. Police noted in the log that a bicycle had apparently been stolen from the movie production company, and it was worth over $2,000. But the case of the disappearing prop was quickly closed. Before the first officer arrived at the scene to investigate, Netflix informed police that the missing bike had been returned, so no police action was necessary. Adam Sandler filmed “Hubie Halloween,” which will be shown on Netflix, in the region this summer.

FOOD FIGHT

Grocery stores aren’t known for being hives of police activity, but such was the case in Wilmington recently, as police were called to Market Basket not once, but twice in the same afternoon. The first call on Aug. 25 came in at 12:37 p.m., when a woman reported that a man threatened her and her child as they were shopping in aisle 3 of the supermarket. According to the police log entry, the alleged threats were “verbal in nature” and the man and his companion left the store before police arrived. Police searched for them outside to no avail.

Less than an hour and a half later, police were sent back out to the same Market Basket on Main Street. This time, police received a call at 2:01 p.m. from a woman who reported that another woman “threw water all over her, an employee, and another customer” at the store. It was unclear what sparked the dispute, but the log entry stated that police were going to follow up with the manager and issue a no trespass order.

DREAM IS STILL ALIVE

At 11:34 p.m. Aug. 6, Marblehead police received a call from someone who heard a man screaming on Longview Drive. The caller also reported hearing what sounded like the voice of a woman asking for help. The police log entry states that when officers arrived at the residence, they found the man was “yelling from the top window to go away.” But there was no standoff, and the man ultimately opened the door for the police and let officers inside. Police said there was no one else inside the home besides the man, who told officer that he’d been shouting because “he was having a bad dream.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.