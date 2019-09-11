A slate of eight candidates running for Newton City Council was endorsed Wednesday by RightSize Newton, a local organization that has been critical of the scale and pace of development in the city.
The group endorsed candidates in three at-large City Council races and in four local ward councilor contests.
“RightSize Newton believes that all these candidates will be thoughtful voices for moderate growth and will be advocates for slowing down the mega-projects proposed by developers and favored by some elected officials in Newton,” the group said in the statement.
At-large city councilors are elected by citywide vote, while each ward councilor is elected by residents of the ward they represent.
A total of 34 candidates are running for City Council in the Nov. 5 municipal election, including 23 people running in nine contested races.
RightSize Newton said that it based the endorsements on a survey of City Council candidates in July and August, the statement said.
In Ward 2, the organization backed at-large candidates Jennifer Bentley and Tarik Lucas, who are challenging incumbent at-large city councilors Susan Albright and Jake Auchincloss.
The group also backed at-large candidates Pamela Wright in Ward 3 and Paul Coletti in Ward 5.
Wright is running against incumbents Andrea Kelley and James Cote; Coletti is challenging at-large councilors Andreae Downs and Deborah Crossley.
In local ward races, RightSize Newton backed Ward 2 Councilor Emily Norton, who faces challenger Bryan Barash in the upcoming election.
RightSize Newton also endorsed Allan Ciccone Sr. in Ward 1; Julia Malakie in Ward 3; and Lisa Gordon in Ward 6.
Ciccone is running against current Ward 1 Councilor Maria Greenberg, while Gordon opposes incumbent Ward 6 Councilor Brenda Noel.
Malakie is running against fellow challenger Carolina Ventura to replace current Ward 3 Councilor Barbara Brousal-Glaser, who is not running for reelection.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.