“RightSize Newton believes that all these candidates will be thoughtful voices for moderate growth and will be advocates for slowing down the mega-projects proposed by developers and favored by some elected officials in Newton,” the group said in the statement.

The group endorsed candidates in three at-large City Council races and in four local ward councilor contests.

A slate of eight candidates running for Newton City Council was endorsed Wednesday by RightSize Newton, a local organization that has been critical of the scale and pace of development in the city.

At-large city councilors are elected by citywide vote, while each ward councilor is elected by residents of the ward they represent.

A total of 34 candidates are running for City Council in the Nov. 5 municipal election, including 23 people running in nine contested races.

RightSize Newton said that it based the endorsements on a survey of City Council candidates in July and August, the statement said.

In Ward 2, the organization backed at-large candidates Jennifer Bentley and Tarik Lucas, who are challenging incumbent at-large city councilors Susan Albright and Jake Auchincloss.

The group also backed at-large candidates Pamela Wright in Ward 3 and Paul Coletti in Ward 5.

Wright is running against incumbents Andrea Kelley and James Cote; Coletti is challenging at-large councilors Andreae Downs and Deborah Crossley.

In local ward races, RightSize Newton backed Ward 2 Councilor Emily Norton, who faces challenger Bryan Barash in the upcoming election.

RightSize Newton also endorsed Allan Ciccone Sr. in Ward 1; Julia Malakie in Ward 3; and Lisa Gordon in Ward 6.

Ciccone is running against current Ward 1 Councilor Maria Greenberg, while Gordon opposes incumbent Ward 6 Councilor Brenda Noel.

Malakie is running against fellow challenger Carolina Ventura to replace current Ward 3 Councilor Barbara Brousal-Glaser, who is not running for reelection.

