Westgate Mall in Brockton hosts its second annual Brews + Bites Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. The festival will feature popular food trucks like Mom on the Go, Ellie’s Treats, and Lady C&J Soulfood, in addition to giveaways, games, live music, and more. Craft beer and cider will be available for purchase from Artifact Cider Project, Black Hat Brew Works, and Shovel Town Brewery, while The Franklin Underground will provide music. Admission is free, but each truck will price and serve its fare independently. Westgate Mall is located at 200 Westgate Drive, shopatwestgatemall.com .

Mass Audubon South Shore Sanctuaries presents Free Saturday Safari Matinees at the North River Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield through November. Led by skilled naturalists, each hourlong program will explore a different nature theme. Activities may include walks, demos, and/or skill building. Dates and their respective themes are: Sept. 28, Trees; Oct. 5, Building “Leave No Trace” Fires; Oct. 12, Outdoor Baking; Nov. 2, Using a Compass; and Nov. 30, Knot Tying. Each program takes place from 2 to 3 p.m., but registration is required at massaudubon.org /northriverprograms or 781-837-9400. The North River Sanctuary is located at 2000 Main St.

Advertisement

The Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy hosts a screening of “Power to Heal,” an hourlong documentary that tells a poignant chapter in the historic struggle to secure equal and adequate access to health care for all Americans. Central to the story is the tale of how a new national program, Medicare, was used to mount a dramatic, coordinated effort that desegregated thousands of hospitals across the country in a matter of months. The film will be shown Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. The library is located at 40 Washington St. Learn more about the film on the its website, blbfilmproductions.com.

Five rare World War II bombers and fighter aircraft will be on display during the Wings of Freedom Tour across Massachusetts, including Plymouth. The tour will stop at 246 South Meadow Road on Sept. 18, 2 to 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors will be able to explore, visit, and learn about the aviation history of the aircraft. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under the age of 12, and free admission for World War II veterans. For $400 to $450, visitors can take a 30-minute flight in the aircraft. Call 800-568-8924 for reservations and information. The tour is hosted by The Collings Foundation, which aims to organize “living history” events that allow people to learn about their heritage and history. For more information visit collingsfoundation.org.

Advertisement

The Bridgewater Public Library is hosting a book club with a twist in Bridgewater. On Sept. 24 the book club will gather and discuss “The Apple Cookbook: 125 Freshly Picked Recipes,” by Olwen Woodier. Copies of the book are available at the front desk. Cook a dish from the book and bring it to the book club meeting at 5 p.m. at 15 South St. For more information call the library at 508-697-3331.

The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in Dedham recently published its 37,000th book. This book includes land documents such as deeds, homesteads, and mortgages. The registry dates back to 1793, and the publishing of this book is historic. The building for the registry is located at 649 High St., and officials invite those with an interest in Norfolk County property to visit and view land documents. To view documents or for more information, visit norfolkdeeds.org.

Advertisement

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com.