MILTON The acclaimed Klezmer band Ezekiel Wheels combines the intimacy of chamber music and the intensity of a roots-stomping dance band. The quintet consists of Abigale Reisman on violin and vocals, Jonathan Cannon on violin, Kirsten Lamb on double bass and vocals, Nat Seelen on clarinet, and Pete Fanelli on trombone. The band will perform on the old front porch of Milton Public Library, 476 Canton Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m., as part of a townwide “Porchfest.” It’s free. For more information, visit

miltonlibrary.org .

SHARON Author Barbara Berenson will discuss Massachusetts’ role in the long campaign for women’s suffrage from its pre-Civil War beginning when Lucy Stone and other abolitionists launched the movement at the National Women’s Rights Convention in Worcester. Berenson is the author of “Massachusetts in the Women’s Suffrage Movement: Revolutionary Reformers.” The program will take place at the Sharon Adult Center, 219 Massapoag Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:45 p.m. It’s free, but organizers suggest reserving a seat by calling the center at 781-784-8000.

CANTON The public is invited to stand in harmony with town, state, and regional religious leaders at the Holocaust Memorial Courtyard Dedication at B’nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington St., on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. The centerpiece of the Memorial Courtyard is a mosaic mural by artist David Holleman. Northeastern professor Lori Lefkovitz will speak at the dedication. For more information, visit

bnaitikvahma.org.