ACTON Discovery Museum’s newest exhibit, “Caterpillars: Life on the Leaf Edge,” an immersive exhibit created in collaboration with naturalist Sam Jaffe, will run Sept. 11 through Oct. 6. The exhibit consists of two main components: a series of interactive activities that explore topics such as caterpillar anatomy, defensive adaptations, and shelter building, with Jaffe’s nature photography serving as both a backdrop and a point of reference; and a live caterpillar experience featuring a huge variety of local caterpillars in all phases of their life cycles. (The live caterpillar experience portion of the exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays only.) The Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main St. For hours, entrance fees, and more information, call 978-264-4200 or go to discoveryacton.org.

NEWTON The 25th season of Newton’s New Philharmonia Orchestra opens with a gala concert and reception on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon St., Newton Centre. Thirteen-year old violinist Keila Wakao will join the orchestra for Camille Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso. The concert will also feature internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Catie Curtis performing several songs and Newton’s Mayor Ruthanne Fuller narrating Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” Tickets are $25 to $250 and may be purchased at newphil.org.