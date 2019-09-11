ACTON Discovery Museum’s newest exhibit, “Caterpillars: Life on the Leaf Edge,” an immersive exhibit created in collaboration with naturalist Sam Jaffe, will run Sept. 11 through Oct. 6. The exhibit consists of two main components: a series of interactive activities that explore topics such as caterpillar anatomy, defensive adaptations, and shelter building, with Jaffe’s nature photography serving as both a backdrop and a point of reference; and a live caterpillar experience featuring a huge variety of local caterpillars in all phases of their life cycles. (The live caterpillar experience portion of the exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays only.) The Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main St. For hours, entrance fees, and more information, call 978-264-4200 or go to discoveryacton.org.
NEWTON The 25th season of Newton’s New Philharmonia Orchestra opens with a gala concert and reception on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon St., Newton Centre. Thirteen-year old violinist Keila Wakao will join the orchestra for Camille Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso. The concert will also feature internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Catie Curtis performing several songs and Newton’s Mayor Ruthanne Fuller narrating Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” Tickets are $25 to $250 and may be purchased at newphil.org.
WALTHAM Just in time to bid farewell to summer, Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston offers “The Beach Bums — A Tribute to The Beach Boys,” re-creating the classic rock band’s most popular surfing tunes, on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $69; discounts apply for seniors, students, and groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, go to www.reaglemusictheatre.org or call 781-891-5600. The theater is located at 617 Lexington St.
LEXINGTON Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee saxophonist Branford Marsalis performs on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Cary Memorial Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets are $49 to $99 and can be purchased at www.CaryHallLexington.com or by calling 800-657-8774.
