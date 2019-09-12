The 5-foot-11-inch, 195-pound Tippett recorded interceptions in wins over The Citadel (28-21) and North Carolina Central (42-3) while registering seven tackles.

Now, as a junior safety for a Towson University (Maryland) program off to a 2-0 start, Tippett is making a name for himself in the Colonial Athletic Association.

At Xaverian Brothers, Coby Tippett was a two-way force on the football field. As a senior, he was the Globe’s Division 1 Player of the Year after powering the Hawks to their second straight Division 1 Super Bowl title. In that 2015 campaign, he amassed 1,150 yards and 16 touchdowns receiving, had four kick returns for scores, and picked off seven passes.

Advertisement

Son of Patriots linebacking great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, the Sharon native prepped at Cheshire Academy for one year. He earned Class A All-New England honors in leading coach David Dykeman’s squad to victory in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Wayne Sanborn Bowl.

Before heading to practice earlier this week in preparation for this week’s CAA opener at Maine, Tippett took a few minutes to chat with the Globe.

Q. You play in the secondary, as well as on special teams, returning kicks. What is most exciting for you?

A. I like defense a lot. I look at myself as a ballhawk. I just love being on the defensive side of the ball, all of the energy, guys flying around. Defense is definitely more explosive for me.

Q. Towson is ranked [eighth in the Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 poll]. What is the ceiling for this team?

A. The only people that can beat us is us. We’ve had a great offseason with team workouts and guys really buying into everything, and it’s really shown these first two weeks of the season. I think guys are really starting to get it as a whole unit.

Advertisement

Q. You had interceptions in your first two games. Do you expect opposing teams to maneuver around you?

A. I think they’ll make adjustments. There are a lot of guys on the back end in the secondary, but also even our linebacking unit. I expect them to start to watch out for guys in the secondary.

Q. Do you feel any extra pressure to live up to the Tippett name?

A. Not too much pressure . . . My dad, it’s been amazing to be able to learn a lot of stuff from him. He played a lot of football in his career. Any chance I can get to sit down with him and talk about just little things about football. I think you see that a lot back in New England, too. The [Patriots] do the little things right. Things I’ve been able to learn from my dad, try to translate that into my game. Not even just on the field. Being a better person and better student of the game, I think I’ve learned a lot though my dad, and it’s definitely helped me throughout my college career so far.

Q. Your best memories from Xaverian?

A. I think those back-to-back state championships. I think growing up in New England my whole life, being able to be at Gillette Stadium watching games . . . I think my favorite moment was the pick-six [interception returned for a touchdown] in the state championship game because I took it to the house.

Advertisement

Q: What is your major? Any career aspirations?

A. I am a [communications] studies major. I actually came in freshman year as a business major, but I didn’t feel that I could exceed as well in that field, so I made the switch to COM studies. We have the label as student-athletes. Obviously, academics is a big thing. I want to be the best I can in that field. I take my academics very seriously.

Q. Why Towson?

A. Coach [Rob] Ambrose came and visited, and I just felt so comfortable with how he presented himself and how much of a family man and caring guy he is. When I got on campus, I think I made my decision . . . The atmosphere, the people, it made me feel very welcomed. Also, I think academically, this is what I needed. I think this was the best decision.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.