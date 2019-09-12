The junior forward tallied 9 points in a 3-0 stretch for the 4-0 women’s soccer team at Worcester Polytech, including her 80th career point. The Notre Dame Academy-Hingham grad was the Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.

ASHLEY WANG

NEWTON

A 6-foot-1-inch freshman hitter/setter at Harvard, the Newton North grad tallied 64 assists and 20 digs in her first three collegiate matches against Sacred Heart, Colgate, and Rhode Island in a 2-1 week. She earned a spot on the Ivy League honor roll for women’s volleyball.

Advertisement

Andrew Wayrynen

Rockport

The Rockport High grad tallied two goals and one assist for the Massachusetts Maritime men’s soccer team in a 1-1 week, a 4-3 loss to Maine Maritime and a 2-1 win over SUNY Maritime. The senior forward was the Player of the Week in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.