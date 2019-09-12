A two-time Division 3 All-American midfielder and Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference MVP, Colinet, who graduated in 1995, had a knack for making plays in traffic and creating space for the forward line.

“Marcy was intimidated by no one and she doesn’t talk about her own records, and that’s the type of player I wanted my team to meet,” recalled Wood, who reached the 100-victory career milestone that evening with the Vikings’ 5-0 victory.

Earlier this month, Marcy (Maglio) Colinet was invited to participate in the ceremonial pre-match coin flip at the Rivier College/Salem State women’s soccer game. Her former teammate at Salem State, Nicolle Wood, is now the program’s head coach.

“My coach at Salem State, Steve Sherriff, taught me that drawing defenders out of the play is as important as making the perfect pass,’’ said Colinet, the program’s single season and career assist leader.

A Boxford native, she helped spark Masconomet Regional to its first state girls’ soccer title in 1989. She had scored a crucial shootout goal in its 7-overtime win in the EMass. final.

Colinet was a Globe All-Scholastic selection, EMass All-Star, and a cocaptain with prolific scorer Dawn (Leary) Currier. They played together again at Salem State, helping the Vikings qualify for three NCAA Division 3 tournaments in the early ‘90s.

“Playing soccer taught me never to give up,’’ said Colinet, now 47 and sales manager at Klone Lab in Newburyport, an athletic footwear licensing company.

A 2018 inductee to Salem State’s Athletic Hall of Fame, she resides in Kennebunkport, Maine, with her husband, Christophe Colinet, and their children, Ruby, 14, and Drew, 13.

“`The Hall of Fame was so unexpected. I am very honored to join the players already in,’’ said Colinet.

“And one of the nicest things about being there for Nicolle’s 100th was seeing Dawn and other teammates for the first time in 25 years.’’

