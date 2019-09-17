Area residents have an opportunity to learn more about the climate change crisis and how they can help in the fight for solutions to it at a forum at the Burlington Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The event, free and open to all, is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will include a slide show about how climate change occurs, what its effects are, and what can be done to begin transitioning away from fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy, according to organizers.

After the slide show, there will be time for comments and questions, including about what can be done locally and statewide to help build solutions to climate change.