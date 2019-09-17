The state of Framingham’s public buildings and other facilities will be the subject of a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer will be among city officials speaking at the event.
Officials said the meeting is designed to provide community members with an overview of the condition of Framingham’s facilities in an effort to begin a conversation on potential future projects to address any shortcomings.
The event, open to all, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Concord St.
“When we were a town, Framingham conducted many studies to assess the condition of and make recommendations regarding our facilities but took very little action,” Spicer said in a statement. “We must take action now. Otherwise, we will be in the same situation in the future.”
Framingham switched to a city form of government with a charter change that took effect Jan. 1, 2018.
Joining Spicer on a panel at the event will be Matthew Torti, director of buildings and grounds for the city’s public schools; James Paolini, the city’s director of facilities management; and Mary Ellen Kelley, Framingham’s chief financial officer.
