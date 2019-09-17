The state of Framingham’s public buildings and other facilities will be the subject of a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer will be among city officials speaking at the event.

Officials said the meeting is designed to provide community members with an overview of the condition of Framingham’s facilities in an effort to begin a conversation on potential future projects to address any shortcomings.

The event, open to all, will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Concord St.