Nearly six months after Melrose voters approved a $5.18 million tax increase to provide added funding for the public schools, residents have an opportunity to hear how the money is being used.

At the School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24, officials will present an overview on the services and personnel that are being funded through the Proposition 2½ override, as well as a general update on the fiscal 2020 budget.

The April 2 special election vote marked only the second time in the city’s history that Melrose voters approved an override, a permanent increase in a community’s property tax cap to fund operating expenses.