Nearly six months after Melrose voters approved a $5.18 million tax increase to provide added funding for the public schools, residents have an opportunity to hear how the money is being used.
At the School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 24, officials will present an overview on the services and personnel that are being funded through the Proposition 2½ override, as well as a general update on the fiscal 2020 budget.
The April 2 special election vote marked only the second time in the city’s history that Melrose voters approved an override, a permanent increase in a community’s property tax cap to fund operating expenses.
The $5.18 million approved included $1.9 million to restore teachers and staff positions previously cut or add new ones to meet demand; $675,000 for classroom and infrastructure needs; $750,000 to erase a school budget shortfall that has been covered with free cash in past years; and $1.85 million to fund salary increases for teachers and staff.
The Sept. 24 meeting will provide details on the specific investments at the elementary, middle, high school, and district-wide levels. Residents are welcome to attend the meeting, set for 7 p.m. in the Aldermanic Chambers at City Hall. It also will be broadcast on the city’s cable access station, MMTV.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.