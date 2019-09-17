North Shore Medical Center recently joined with state and local officials and area lawmakers to celebrate the completion of a $207 million expansion of its Salem Hospital campus.
The project included construction of a new emergency department, set to open Nov. 3; a new 120-bed behavioral health facility, scheduled to open Oct. 1; and 24 additional private rooms for medical and surgical patients, opening Oct. 28.
The event also marked the near culmination of a 10-year plan by North Shore to redesign its health delivery system in the region in an effort to better serve its patients. The overall plan also involved the consolidation of Salem Hospital and North Shore’s Union Hospital in Lynn into a single facility on the Salem campus, a move that will result in the closing of Union Hospital Nov. 3.
Other components include the opening of a new urgent care center in Lynn on Nov. 4, to be housed temporarily in the old Union Hospital emergency department, and construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Medical Village on the Union Hospital site. Set to open next spring, that facility will permanently house the urgent care center and also provide space for primary and specialty care services.
A member of Partners HealthCare, North Shore also operates MassGeneral for Children at North Shore Medical Center, and NSMC Heart Center, both in Salem, NSMC Women’s Center in Danvers, and a physicians network.
North Shore and Massachusetts General Hospital — which founded Partners HealthCare with Brigham and Women’s Hospital — together operate the Mass General/North Shore Center for Outpatient Care and the Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center, both in Danvers.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.