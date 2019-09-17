North Shore Medical Center recently joined with state and local officials and area lawmakers to celebrate the completion of a $207 million expansion of its Salem Hospital campus.

The project included construction of a new emergency department, set to open Nov. 3; a new 120-bed behavioral health facility, scheduled to open Oct. 1; and 24 additional private rooms for medical and surgical patients, opening Oct. 28.

The event also marked the near culmination of a 10-year plan by North Shore to redesign its health delivery system in the region in an effort to better serve its patients. The overall plan also involved the consolidation of Salem Hospital and North Shore’s Union Hospital in Lynn into a single facility on the Salem campus, a move that will result in the closing of Union Hospital Nov. 3.