Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet announced the appointment of Chad Lovett as the director of facilities and capital planning.

Lovett, who began work last month, leads the new Department of Facilities and Capital Planning, which was created through a vote of Town Meeting.

A Middleborough resident, Lovett brings more than 20 years of private sector experience in facilities and construction management. Included has been nearly 6½ years as one of the two directors of facilities and maintenance for the California-based Trader Joe’s grocery chain, a position that involved overseeing facilities for more than 420 stores across the country.