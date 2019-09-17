Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet announced the appointment of Chad Lovett as the director of facilities and capital planning.
Lovett, who began work last month, leads the new Department of Facilities and Capital Planning, which was created through a vote of Town Meeting.
A Middleborough resident, Lovett brings more than 20 years of private sector experience in facilities and construction management. Included has been nearly 6½ years as one of the two directors of facilities and maintenance for the California-based Trader Joe’s grocery chain, a position that involved overseeing facilities for more than 420 stores across the country.
He has also worked as senior manager of corporate real estate for AT&T Mobility; and project manager for the California-based real estate firm, CBRE. Most recently, he was director of selected services for Stoughton-based Mats, Inc., a commercial flooring distributor.
Lovett is a past member and chair of the Finance Committee in Abington, where he formerly resided.
“Chad’s career has been dedicated to facilities and construction management, giving him the significant level of experience that he now brings to the town of Wrentham,” Sweet said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Chad to this role and look forward to seeing how he will benefit the town.”
