The Turner Free Library in Randolph invites the public to participate in a series called Democracy Thrives at the Library. A collection of programs revolving around this theme will take place throughout the fall. The library is seeking submissions of antihate artwork for the Teaching Tolerance #USvsHate art show occurring from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kids and teens are encouraged to design a sign for the #forfreedoms program titled “Visualize. Democratize. Vocalize.” on Oct. 10. This is a first-come, first-serve program. Teens create signs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and younger kids create signs from 1 to 2 p.m. Other programs will include a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, as well as a centennial film series on women’s suffrage in October. The library is located at 2 North Main St. For more information visit turnerfreelibrary.org .

Alden House Historic Site in Duxbury invites people to celebrate all things woolly and explore historic foodways at Sheep and Shawl Day on Saturday, Sept. 28. From noon to 4 p.m., explore the process of turning wool into cloth and fiber arts with a demonstration of spinning and weaving. You can also visit with sheep from the Soule Homestead Education Center in Middleborough. There will be textile demonstrations featuring several spinners, and a demonstration of 17th-century cheese-making at the Alden hearth from 1 to 3 p.m. Finally, there will be tours of Alden House. Admission for tours is $8 for adults, $5 for kids and students, free for members. Alden House is located at 105 Alden St. For more information, call 781-932-9092 or visit www.alden.org .

Advertisement

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will hold its 104th opening night concert in Plymouth on Sept. 28. The show will open with a performance of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” music featured in Disney’s animated classic “Fantasia.” This will be followed by an orchestral suite by Boston-based composer Elena Roussanova. After intermission, Ian Watson will join “The Phil” to play the Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, Organ Symphony. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in Plymouth Memorial Hall, 83 Court St. $10 tickets can be purchased at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased on plymouthphil.org.

As part of their commitment to interfaith dialogue, the Benedictine Monks of Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham will host Arun Gandhi for a talk about his grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent campaign for India’s independence moved glacially through hunger strikes, marches, boycotts, and imprisonments, pressing the British Empire to emancipate a province destined to be a free nation. Arun Gandhi experienced deep hatred; his weapon was hating back. When sent to live with his grandfather in India, however, Arun learned the power of peace. Arun is now an international lecturer on nonviolence and author of several books, including “The Gift of Anger: And Other Lessons from my Grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi.” The free lecture will be held at Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The new Thayer Sports Center in Braintree is officially open. The new, boutique 90,000- square-foot sports complex houses two sheets of ice and a state-of-the-art removable turf field atop basketball, pickleball, volleyball, and tennis courts on Thayer Academy’s South Athletic Campus. It will serve as home to the Thayer Tigers and East Coast Militia hockey. ESG Associates managed the construction of the facility under a long-term ground lease and will manage daily operations. It will also be available for use by local youth sports organizations. The center, at 1535 Washington St., is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to midnight, Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, go to www.ThayerSportsCenter.com.

Advertisement

Saint Paul School in Hingham recently added a new Academic Excellence and Support Center. With the financial support of the school community, the school was able to add updated office space and a classroom for students. There is also a new area for families to meet with school staff. The goal of these new additions is to provide enhanced academic programming for current and future students. For more information call Saint Paul School at 781-749-2407.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com.