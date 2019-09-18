Brockton voters narrowed the field of seven candidates for mayor to two: City Council President Robert Sullivan and second-time mayoral hopeful Jimmy Pereira, who will square off in the final election Nov. 5.

Sullivan, an attorney, received 5,071 votes, or almost 38 percent of the total, in the Sept. 17 preliminary election.

Pereira, a transportation planner who wants to become the first person of color to be elected mayor of the racially diverse city, received 3,319 votes, about 24 percent of all ballots cast. Pereira also ran for mayor in 2017.