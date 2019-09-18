Brockton voters narrowed the field of seven candidates for mayor to two: City Council President Robert Sullivan and second-time mayoral hopeful Jimmy Pereira, who will square off in the final election Nov. 5.
Sullivan, an attorney, received 5,071 votes, or almost 38 percent of the total, in the Sept. 17 preliminary election.
Pereira, a transportation planner who wants to become the first person of color to be elected mayor of the racially diverse city, received 3,319 votes, about 24 percent of all ballots cast. Pereira also ran for mayor in 2017.
Councilor-at-Large Jean Bradley Derenoncourt, a naturalized US citizen originally from Haiti, received 2,875 votes, or 21 percent of the total.
Former judge and state representative Mark Lawton, who moved back to an apartment in Brockton from Bridgewater to run, got 1,909 votes.
Trailing behind were 23-year-old Carina Mompelas, with 105 votes; Tony Branch with 89 votes; and Steven Figueiredo Jr. with 48 votes.
Turnout was about 26 percent.
Former Council president Moises Rodrigues was appointed mayor following the sudden death of Mayor Bill Carpenter in July. Rodrigues ran for councilor-at-large in the preliminary election — which winnowed the field of 15 candidates to four — and came in first with 5,524 votes.
