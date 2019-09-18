Milton’s ban on single-use plastic checkout bags took effect on Sept. 14 and applies to all retail businesses in town.

The bylaw, which passed at the October 2018 Town Meeting, does not apply to bags used to contain clothing from dry cleaners, newspapers, produce, meat, fish, bulk foods, wet items, or pet waste, according to a notice sent to residents.

The ban applies to all other thin-film, single-use plastic checkout bags. Businesses can choose to supply or sell other types of bags. The town directs anyone with questions to contact Code Enforcement Officer Birch Aymer at 617-898-4839 or baymer@townofmilton.org.