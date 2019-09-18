At 11:28 p.m. Aug. 23, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman on Atkinson Drive who reported that someone shot her rescue donkey with a paintball, police tweeted . Unfortunately, the culprits got away. Sergeant Thomas LaGrasta said police tracked the suspects into a wooded area, but the officers were unable to locate them.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

STORMY PARKING SITUATION

Hurricane Dorian didn’t wreak havoc on Massachusetts, but it was on the mind of many residents Sept. 6 as the storm made its way up the coast. At 12:01 p.m., police got a 911 call from a man on Commercial Street in Marblehead who said there was a car blocking his driveway and he’d “be screwed if he needed to get his boat out for this hurricane,” according to the police log entry. Police located the owner of the offending vehicle, and “it is being moved,” the entry stated.

PORTA POTTY PROBLEMS

At 6:19 a.m. Sept. 7, Stow police received a report of vandalism at Stow Acres Country Club on Randall Road. The caller said a porta potty was dragged down the street, and a mailbox at a nearby home was smashed. Officers responded and the incident was documented in the police log.

The following morning at 6:56 a.m., over in Wilmington, police reported that a porta potty at Town Hall on Glen Road was “tipped over sometime overnight.” Police were able to upright the porta potty but it needed to be cleaned. A copy of the police log entry was faxed to the Department of Public Works.

CHARGING UP

At 2:40 p.m. Aug. 11, Wilmington police received a call about a group of teenagers in back of a building on Main Street who appeared to be attempting to pick a lock. The caller told police there were five of them, and they were about 14 to 15 years old on black bicycles. “Parties were attempting to charge electronic devices using the building’s external power,” the log entry stated. Police spoke to the teens and sent them on their way.

CREATURE FEATURES

At 9:33 p.m. Aug. 4, Bridgewater police were told by a passerby that a cow was wandering in the middle of North Street. “Owner of heifer on scene and removed animal from roadway,” police tweeted.

At 6:21 p.m. Aug. 6, Saugus police received a call from a resident of Hurd Avenue who reported seeing a monkey in her yard. The police log entry states that an officer was sent to check on the caller, and everything appeared to be fine.

At 2:37 p.m. Aug. 17, a man called Marblehead to report that “a fancy cat” walked through his yard and appeared to be heading toward Ware Pond. The caller described the cat as having “a fancy pattern of fur” and an “invisible fence type collar,” according to the log entry.

At 6:40 p.m. Sept. 11, Stow police received a call from a woman who found a chicken wandering around in the community gardens on Tuttle Lane. The animal control officer was notified, according to the log entry.

BIG BEN GIVES K-9 GRANT

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — who’s out for the season with an elbow injury — is usually viewed as a foe around these parts. But when it comes to K-9 units he’s proved to be a pal to public safety agencies across the country, including some in our own backyard. On Sept. 5, the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation announced that its first grant award of the 2019 season would go to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, which is headquartered in Middleton. The grant will be used to expand the department’s K-9 unit. “The Sheriff’s Department thanks the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for their generous gift,” Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said in a statement on the foundation’s website. “In addition to providing additional security at our three facilities, K-9 units are extremely valuable when assisting narcotic detection, missing person searches, and responding to mutual aid calls. We appreciate the Roethlisberger Foundation’s commitment to assisting our Department and the communities we serve.” This marks the 13th season that Ben’s foundation has distributed K-9 grants, and it’s not the first time locally. In 2015, the foundation awarded a K-9 grant to the Duxbury Police Department.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.