GLOUCESTER The second annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the grand allee of the Gloucester Meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The event, which is free to attend although donations are accepted, includes tours of the Meetinghouse, Dixieland music, food vendors, and prizes. Car owners may register at the entrance for $10 or in advance by e-mailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m.
LOWELL Mill City Grows hosts its eighth annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at North Common Park and Community Garden, 413 Fletcher St. The free event showcases garden tours, a farmers market, local food vendors, lawn games, and cooking, crafts, and gardening demonstrations. To be a presenter, volunteer, or for more information, call 978-455-2620 or visit millcitygrows.org.
Advertisement
MARBLEHEAD Celebrated folk singer-songwriters Cheryl Wheeler and John Gorka appear on a special double bill to honor the 50th anniversary of the me&thee coffeehouse on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m., within the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, 28 Mugford St. While Wheeler’s songs have been covered by Garth Brooks, Peter, Paul, and Mary, and Bette Midler, Gorka has released 14 albums and recorded with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Nanci Griffith. For tickets and more information, call 781-631-8987 or visit meeandthee.org.
REGIONAL Using music, movement, and macabre pageantry, Theater in the Open brings to life Edgar Allan Poe favorites including “The Raven” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Free performances take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29, at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4 Brown St. in Newburyport. The all-ages show will be performed by lantern light in the historic Gedney House, 21 High St. in Salem, at 7 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 4, for $20 per person. For tickets and more information, visit theaterintheopen.org.
Advertisement
CINDY CANTRELL
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.