GLOUCESTER The second annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the grand allee of the Gloucester Meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The event, which is free to attend although donations are accepted, includes tours of the Meetinghouse, Dixieland music, food vendors, and prizes. Car owners may register at the entrance for $10 or in advance by e-mailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 5 p.m.

LOWELL Mill City Grows hosts its eighth annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at North Common Park and Community Garden, 413 Fletcher St. The free event showcases garden tours, a farmers market, local food vendors, lawn games, and cooking, crafts, and gardening demonstrations. To be a presenter, volunteer, or for more information, call 978-455-2620 or visit millcitygrows.org.