PLYMOUTH To The Moon and Back, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the smallest victims of the opioid epidemic — children born substance exposed — and their caregivers will hold a benefit fund-raiser featuring dancing and live music by Soul City Band. Called “Adult Prom Night,” the event will take place at Alden Park Bar and Grill, 160 Colony Place, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $100 and are available at adultpromnight.eventbrite.com.

WEYMOUTH Jake Armerding will highlight music from his latest album, “Sweet Octaves,” featuring an octave violin, an instrument with thicker strings tuned to a lower octave, in the first concert of a new season of Music at Sanctuary Hall. Bridgewater folk duo Andy and Judy Daigle will open the show. The concert will take place at East Weymouth Congregational Church, 1320 Commercial St., on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, visit musicatsanctuaryhall.org.