ARLINGTON Mount Auburn Hospital, along with Terry Eagan/Patio Records and Last Chance Productions, presents Healing Garden Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St. It’s a benefit for funding a future healing garden at Mount Auburn Hospital. The concert will feature country, folk, bluegrass, and pop music performances by Mile Twelve playing bluegrass, J.P. Cormier and Bill Elliott with folk/acoustic music, and folk/pop artists Kelly Hill and Scott Neubert. Tickets are $28 in advance and $33 at the door. For tickets and more information, call 781-646-4849 or go to patiorecords.com.

WESTON The Golden Ball Tavern, 662 Boston Post Road, holds its 52nd annual Barn Sale on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Barn Sale offers an exciting collection of antiques, collectibles, and furnishings, from high-end pieces in excellent condition to gently used treasures in search of a new home. All proceeds support the museum’s education and preservation initiatives. Admission is free, and tours of the museum as well as games and activities will be offered throughout both days. For more information, go to goldenballtavern.org or call 781-894-1751.